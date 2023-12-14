Bossip Video

The NBA has suspended Draymond Green indefinitely after his latest on-court fiasco with Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic.

Draymond Green is one of the staples of the Golden State Warriors franchise but he also brings the most drama and shame to the franchise. Green plays a very old-school type of basketball that involves throwing elbows like it’s a Lil Jon music video and on Tuesday he was ejected for the 18th time in his career.

During the game, the baller busted Suns center Jusuf Turkic upside the head and received a Flagrant Foul 2 before being ejected. Now after a string of concerning behavior on the court, the NBA has announced that it’s suspending Green indefinitely.

The league sent out a press release noting that his suspension is due to his history of “unsportsmanlike acts.”

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. This outcome takes into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts. The incident occurred with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter of the Warriors’ 119-116 lossto the Suns on Dec. 12 at Footprint Center. Green received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected. Green’s suspension will begin immediately. He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.

While it may seem harsh to suspend him with no time frame for a return, this wasn’t nearly the first time Green went full UFC on the court. We all remember his infamous falcon punch on Jordan Poole that went viral and we recently witnessed him put Rudy Gobert in an MMA headlock for no reason.

Perhaps the most egregious Draymond MMA highlight however was when he stomped on the chest of Domantis Sabonis.

Hopefully whatever punishment he receives will help him find the root cause of his frustrations and violent tendencies.