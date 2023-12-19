Bossip Video

You can call Latto the Christmas “Queen of Da Souf.”

On Dec. 16, the “Big Energy” hitmaker donated over $500,000 in gifts to community members residing in Atlanta’s Clayton County — also known as Clayco – which is where she grew up as a child. This is the third year in a row that the 23-year-old femcee has held her annual “Christmas in Clayton” event.

According to a press release, the holiday drive was sponsored by Latto’s Win Some Give Some Foundation, and the rapper partnered with several brands to make the whooping donation to her community. Apple, Wingstop, HALLS, and Savage X Fenty were a few companies that helped the rap baddie spread the Christmas spirit.

A video shared to Trap Money Kobe’s YouTube channel on Dec. 18, captured Latto posing for pictures with kids at the event as she handed out gifts to attendees. The Atlanta native wasn’t skimping on Christmas presents either. At the event, which was held at the Clayton State University Gymnasium on Saturday, the lucky kiddos got to take home some major gifts including a bike, a wireless speaker, toys, and other goodies.

In a press release, District 1 Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson, gushed about Latto’s big deed.

“We are ecstatic to bring back Christmas in Clayton for the third time. This event allows us to give back to Clayton County residents and children just in time for the holidays,” she said.

“Words cannot express how amazing it is to have Latto return to Clayton County to help spread some holiday cheer throughout our community. Her generosity is sincerely appreciated for our children and our community.”

In 2022, Latto was honored with the key to Clayton County for her annual Christmas event. City officials declared that Dec. 18 would be named “Latto Day” in honor of the Grammy-nominated star’s giving spirit.

Latto — real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens — founded Win Some Give Some in 2021 to help empower at-risk youth in her community. The foundation provides children with life-changing educational resources and self-esteem support. During her 2021 “Christmas in Clayton” event, the “It’s Givin” rapper opened up about the importance of giving back to her community.

“I owe a lot of my success to Clayton County, so it feels really good to be here,” Latto said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “My old school Rex Mill [Middle School] is literally two minutes down the street and [as] we were driving past it, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Everything is coming full circle.’ I’m so blessed and happy to share my blessing.”

Congrats to Latto!