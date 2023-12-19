Bossip Video

Rolling Out and Lexus recently hosted an innovative event to kick off the launch of a new era of luxury with a unique music innovation.

In Atlanta, the publication celebrated the collaboration of the first-ever seven-passenger Lexus TX and a new generative AI platform that pushes the boundaries of co-creation, culture, and technology with the Rolling Out AI Music Lab.

A press release reports that this program between Lexus and Rolling Out “represents an evolution from brand partnership to platform co-creation.”

In particular participants of the AI Music Lab can experience he unique vision of game changing like DJs Trauma (Celebrity DJ/Founder – Dave Chappelle, Trauma Unit Retreat) Traci Steele (International DJ/TV/Radio Personality), Mix Master David (International Open Format DJ/Producer/Global Brand Ambassador/Philanthropist – V103, Billboard Hot 100), and Princess Cut (International DJ/Producer/Founder – Hot 107.9 ATL, Scratch Out Loud) as they redefine music and use the Rolling Out AI Music Lab to create immersive audio at the intersection of music and generative AI.

As part of the launch, the DJs will each be launching a 12-song playlist with the culmination of these new sounds to be celebrated in two cities: Atlanta and Los Angeles. As a part of this multi-city tour, the DJs will share the AI with celebrity friends and guests during these two VIP activations in their home cities.

Seen on the Atlanta scene for the ATL Rolling Out AI Music Lab celebration was DJ Traci Steele, Mix Master David (R)…

and DJ Princess Cut.

Rolling Out notes in a press release that members of its community will also be invited to “unleash their creativity and explore the infinite possibilities available to them as they create AI-generated music tracks, loops, mixes, playlists, and harmonies.”

It adds that the Lexus TX uses cutting-edge technology to power a new level of personalization and multimedia enjoyment, so its meshing with the AI music lab allows consumers to generate music across a number of genres, including Hip-Hop, lo-fi, and electronic dance music (EDM).