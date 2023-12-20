Bossip Video

Jeannie Mai is denying allegations from her estranged husband, who claims the former talk show host is “gatekeeping” their daughter.

The 44-year-old is firing back at claims made in November that she is keeping her 23-month-old daughter Monaco from spending adequate time with her father, Jeezy. This response comes via a new court filing obtained by PEOPLE.

In the document, Mai’s lawyers voiced her concerns for their child’s safety, insisting she’s not “gatekeeping,” just being “responsible.”

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past, as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being,” the filing read. It continues, “These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins’ genuine concern for the parties’ daughter’s safety and security, especially when under the care of others and traveling across the country, and are reasonable protective measures, not an attempt to restrict Mr. Jenkins’ access to their daughter.”

This response comes after Jeezy filed court documents in Fulton County last month stating that he and the former co-host of The Real “agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023.” But, the situation was “becoming increasingly less feasible.”

“The lack of consistency, continuity and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child (Monaco), and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody,” the document stated.

In Jeannie’s latest filing, she claims she has given the rapper every date he has requested, also granting him additional time with Monaco during the Christmas holiday.