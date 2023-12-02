Bossip Video

Jeannie Mai is seemingly letting the world know the real in her response to Young Jeezy’s divorce petition.

The 44-year-old insinuated her estranged husband cheated in court documents secured by TMZ.

Mai noted the “Leave You Alone” rapper’s alleged infidelity may violate their prenuptial agreement, which will literally cost him if the accusations are true.

The mom of one’s attorney asked the court to enforce the infidelity clause within the prenup, which states if “either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party,” then it will “result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party.”

This also counts for “forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, FaceTiming, social media and/or direct messages,” the publication reports.

Jeannie made sure everything was covered, okay!

The television personality didn’t disclose details in hopes the “matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly.”

Jeezy Accused Of Cheating After Claiming “Real N****s Don’t Cheat” In New Song

Mai’s claims follow the release of the lyricist’s song “Don’t Cheat. Jeezy featured the track on his new album, “I Might Forgive….But I Don’t Forget.”

“I be out here getting paper while you sleep,” he rapped. “Yeah, once again, baby, ’cause real n****s don’t cheat.”

Jeezy — born Jay Wayne Jenkins — also rapped that someone “cheated on” and “lied to” him. Social media was shocked to discover the 46-year-old may have been the culprit when just last month he told Nia Long in an interview, “real n***as don’t cheat.”

Social media didn’t hesitate to call the ex-trapper out on his hypocrisy.

Play

Jeezy Accuses Jeannie Mai Of Being A “Gatekeeper” To Their Daughter Amid Custody Battle

The Grammy nominee submitted documents to dissolve his marriage in September after only two years of marriage.

A source reportedly close to the battling couple told Entertainment Tonight the pair’s conflict stemmed from a difference in “certain family values and expectations.”

“They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren’t being completely met,” the insider shared.

Jeezy and Jeannie continued cohabitating when the entertainer filed for divorce because she allegedly hoped for reconciliation. The source told Page Six the divorce “devastated” Jeannie, who wanted nothing more than to have “her family unit back.”

“The truth is Jeannie wants her marriage to work and wants her family to be one solid unit,” the source claimed. “She is devastated that Jeezy filed for divorce.”

The “Me OK” rapper released a statement clarifying his divorce decision. He said it “was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart.”

He also added, “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

Jeezy also called their baby girl Monaco the “best gift” from his union. However, he accused his soon-to-be ex-wife of acting as a “gatekeeper” for their daughter.

“I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves,” he claimed.

Mai shared similar sentiments when she appeared on Sherri in October — referring to their baby girl as her “North Star” that’s helping her navigate this difficult time in her life.

The Snowman’s heart is pretty icy this season. Unfortunately, it seems there’s nothing the former How Do I Look host can do to give her marriage a makeover.