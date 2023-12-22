Bossip Video

Starbucks recently picked five festive winners of a holiday-themed contest and “dipped it low” with a songstress to celebrate.

Starbucks’ Holiday Cheermakers Contest ran from Dec 14-17 and invited people to share how their home’s decorative display brings cheer to their neighborhood. Coffee lovers were invited to send an image of their very merry home to holidaycheermakers.com alongside a holiday story for a chance to be selected as a Starbucks Holiday Cheermaker.

Now five winners will receive Starbucks Cards for their whole neighborhood to enjoy.

A press release reports that Christina Milian recently surprised a Long Beach neighborhood with Starbucks beverages during a holiday light show at the home of one of the selected Starbucks cheermakers.

This home – which has become a holiday destination for thousands of visitors every year – has transformed into a fully immersive, festive wonderland, including a “Cirque du Noël” performance with lighting and music, aerial artists, and more. In partnership with Starbucks, Christina will be taking in the experience with the community and passing out coffee, cocoa, and other Starbucks surprises.

According to the songstress, the moment proved to be nostalgic for her.

“I grew up on Candy Cane Lane and every year my family got to experience the joy of the holidays and people coming together just to feel that holiday cheer. I was so happy to team up with Starbucks for this because it felt so close to home, and I love celebrating these people who are bringing so much cheer to their community.”

