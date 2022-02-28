Bossip Video

How sweet!

Christina Milian’s firstborn baby girl is growing up so fast! The “Falling Inn Love” actress shared the sweet message she penned to Violet Madison Nash, who she conceived with her ex-husband The-Dream, Terius Nash, on her twelfth birthday. In her letter, the proud mom pointed out how “brand new” her baby girl is acting now that she’s inching closer to her teenage years.

Violet!! Happy Birthday my beautiful girl. Forever you have been my partner, my ace, my best friend. Today you are 12 – I can’t believe it. This may be the last year you’ll let me kiss you in public (—you’re already acting brand new in front of your friends right now, lol) I hope today is a special day you’ll remember forever.

The 40-year-old mother of three put together a Japanese-inspired bash for Violette and friends, including mom’s close buddy and actress Karrueche Tran. Swipe to see the photos!

Christina gave Violet another shout-out for being a great big sister to her two younger brothers, who have yet to make their public debut online.

You’re an incredible daughter and a great sister. We ALLLLL LOVE YOU so much. HBD Violet Madison!

C-Milli and Violet’s dad, producer The-Dream, were married from 2009 to 2011. She’s been with Matt Pokora, 36, for several years and the two reportedly tied the knot in 2020. They have two sons together, Isaiah, 2, and Kenna. In a recent Instagram post, Milian called being a mother of three “such a blessing.”

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself because I can’t believe it’s real,” Christina said about her family of four.

How adorable! Happy birthday, Violet Madison.