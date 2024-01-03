Bossip Video

So fetch!

The pink-splashed Mean Girls screening event had everything: burn books, big letters, and baddies including supermodel Kamie Crawford, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, actress/socialite Loren Lott, and more at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood.

Other notable attendees included influencer/actress Jazmine Robinson, actress/host Chasity Saunders, influencer Flossy Baby, publicist Myricka Harrison, co-Founders of Changemakers Studios Sarah Talabi and Leah Talabi, and dancer/actress Mya Angelise.

In Mean Girls (from the comedic mind of Tina Fey), student Cady Heron is embraced by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics” ruled by conniving queen bee Regina George (emerging star Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen and Karen, per the official synopsis.

“However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.”

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., the buzzy musical also stars Avantika, Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, and Tina Fey with Tim Meadows.

“You can have full conversations in Mean Girls. It was embedded in our DNA,” said Jayne. “It’s kind of like how they say a baby is born every five seconds. I think a Mean Girls quote is said somewhere in the world every five seconds.”

Mean Girls opens in theaters January 12, 2024.