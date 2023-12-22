A victorious villain is detailing her $200,000 win to BOSSIP. “I wanna live my best life and my soft girl era at the same time, it’s time for me to live!” said the star.

Tanisha Thomas is officially the winner of E!’s House of Villains after making alliances (and enemies) with other infamous reality TV stars.

The Bad Girls Club alum turned “Ameria’s Ultimate Supervillain” was joined on the competition series by 9 other stars known for shaking the table with their iconic moments, memorable catchphrases and eyebrow-raising antics; Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Johnny Bananas, Omarosa, Jax Taylor, Corinne Olympios, Anifsa Arkhipchenko, Shake Chatterjee, Jonny Fairplay and Bobby Lytes.

Ultimately after forming alliances and engaging in battle-royale challenges, Tanisha was announced as the winner. Before that though, she had some clashes, in particular with Omarosa, who she initially thought was an ally before labeling her a “slithering slimy snake.”

That notion is something she continues to stand by considering that Omarosa (who now says the competition was “stolen from her”) pledged to stay true to an all-girls alliance during the competition but went back on her word.

“It was the all-girls alliance,” Tanisha told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “I tell people all the time you’re allowed to change your mind but keep it a buck. “I was very upset, I don’t like the wishy-washy fake stuff, backstabbing? Uh-uh, it rubbed me the wrong way,” she added. “The drama and the antics never end with this woman, it was so satisfying to get her outta there. I was so happy to get her up outta there and back home where she belonged, she caused enough havoc.”

She also dished on her difficult decision to betray her friend in the house Bobby Lytes and vote for his elimination despite their bond. According to Tanisha, it was a necessary evil for her gameplay and she figured that he was ready to leave since he put himself on the chopping block.

“I told him not to do it,” said Tanisha. “I knew he had some other stuff going on which kind of influenced my decision to be honest with you. I knew he had other stuff prior to the show that he may have had to go do but I wasn’t completely sure. “If you gotta leave, if you’re ready to put yourself up there, it’s time for you to go home so that Shake can help me with my ultimate plan [to eliminate Omarosa],” she added.

Watch our exclusive with House Of Villains winner Tanisha Thomas up above!