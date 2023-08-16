We love reality TV baddies but how do we feel about reality bad guys?
E! is bringing together 10 iconic and infamous reality television villains under one roof for the new competition elimination series House of Villains. Check out the trailer below:
Hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”
Each week the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination and at the end of the week one villain is sent home. It’s the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken and the villains scheme their way to the top.
MEET THE VILLAINS
· Anfisa Arkhipchenko
· Johnny Bananas
· Shake Chatterjee
· Jonny Fairplay
· Bobby Lytes
· Corinne Olympios
· OMAROSA
· Tiffany “New York” Pollard
· Jax Taylor
· Tanisha Thomas
Hosted by Joel McHale, the series will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
The episode will also air simultaneously across Bravo, SYFY and USA.
