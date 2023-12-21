Bossip Video

The weekend is almost here, which means we’re that much closer to a new episode of Life After Lockup.

Lucky for y’all, we’ve got a sneak preview clip from Friday’s all-new episode of Life After Lockup for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Kerok and his mom are concerned about his brother’s lifestyle, and things go a little left when their mom confronts the issue directly.

Check out the clip below:





Play



Mom Dukes was 100% in the right BUT we kinda feel like her timing could have been better, especially because it seemed like Kerok was going to be successful in just hearing his brother out.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Donna & Melissa join forces; Michael faces Melodie’s music about moving; Joy questions Redd’s intentions. Shawn gets an unexpected call at the worst time. Lindsey makes quick moves… and money. Kerok confronts his brother.

The all-new episode of Life After Lockup airs Friday, December 22 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?