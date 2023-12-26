Bossip Video

Has Cynthia Bailey gone from a “housewife” to a hoarder???

Everyone’s favorite interior designer and house flipper Jeff Lewis is back for a brand new season of show-stopping home renovations for some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrity clientele, but with bigger names come even bigger projects, higher stakes and a ton of attitude. We’ve got an exclusive clip from the latest episode of Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis featuring Cynthia Bailey and her daughter Noelle Robinson.

In the funny clip below, Jeff Lewis is shocked to learn that former RHOA star Cynthia Bailey has a collection of suitcases piled in her daughter Noel’s garage filled with expired vitamins, expired products, and even… food!

Check out the clip:

Play

Maybe we didn’t see everything but that didn’t seem so bad. Regardless, we’re sure Jeff has the perfect solution that will help Cynthia find a better place to put her things and help Noelle regain her parking space!

Here’s more about Season 2 of Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis:

With higher stakes and even higher demands, Jeff will balance parenting, dating, and a home renovation of his own, while delivering some of the most challenging and distinctive transformations yet for Hollywood’s biggest celebrities. This season’s roster of celebrity clients includes Anthony Anderson, Cynthia Bailey, Noah Beck, Kate Bosworth, Reggie Bush, Josh Duhamel, Sara Foster, Regina Hall, Christina Ricci, and Gina Rodriguez. The stars seek Jeff’s impeccable design style for a plethora of projects including reimagining an impossible kitchen, tearing a primary suite down to the studs, and creating a family backyard destination, among others. With unexpected turns and drama at every corner, there’s no shortage of laughs as Jeff and his team—Megan Weaver, Tyler Meyerkorth, Andrew Coleman, and Shane Douglas—are all-hands-on-deck to deliver every houselift.

Tune in to Amazon Freevee for the latest episode, featuring Cynthia Bailey and Noelle Robinson.