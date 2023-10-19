In #RHOA reconciliation news, two “talls” have made amends after their friendship fallout aired on Bravo.
NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey are seemingly letting bygones be bygones after previously ending their friendship.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna shared photos this week from an event where they posed together and looked like besties once again.
NeNe, 55, shared the picture first and joked that she “read” Cynthia, 55, down before noting that they enjoyed some “ghetto laughter” free of previous grudges.
“When I tell you I had to read her down☝🏾,” said NeNe. “No No No really, y’all know I can’t hold a grudge for too long! we literally laughed our a**** off! I am talking burst out loud ghetto laughter hunni 🤣🤣.”
Cynthia then followed up with a post of her own about the “unforgettable memories” that she and NeNe shared.
“Always nothing but love & laughter when I see “THE ONE” @neneleakes!” wrote the model. Yes, we have been through our ups and downs, but the love was always real. Life is precious and way too short. “Moving forward in love, peace & always laughter 💐,” she added.
In their comments the ladies were praised for their reconciliation by the likes of Marlo Hampton, Cynthia’s sister Mal Bailey and super producer Carlos King who inquired about a joint interview with the two.
Speaking of Carlos King, NeNe recently made some interesting comments about Cynthia to the producer before this amends-making outing.
Hit the flip for that.
NeNe Leakes Previously Told Carlos King That Cynthia Bailey Wanted Her Booted From #RHOA
King interviewed NeNe Leaks over the summer, and while she’s in a a good place with Cynthia now, the #RHOA OG alleged that her former friend tried to get her fired.
“I loved Cynthia like she was my sister, we had a great friendship,” said NeNe. “I miss the friendship that we have. I just know some of the things that she has done behind the scenes. As much as she was on camera saying I was trying to stop hers [bag], she was definitely trying to stop mine.
“She was in an alliance with housewives and behind the scenes with producers and network,” she added. “I believe she tried, I believe she had a hand in trying to get it done.”
Bloop! Yep Cynthia did tried to get NeNe fired. It's one thing to say who should be fired in a blog intvw or on WWHL but going to the execs or working a narrative to get you off the show is a whole diff thing! #RHOA https://t.co/Cd0ASWaZRg pic.twitter.com/hcHCywChHl
— Say it loud… (@KnowUDidnt1) July 25, 2023
Cynthia went on to deny the allegations on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge.
“I almost don’t even want to respond because it’s so ridiculous,” said Bailey per Reality Tea. “First of all, I’m the first person to give NeNe Leakes her flowers. Whether or not she will give me even the water to … put some flowers in?” Cynthia laughed and said, “I don’t even think I can get the water.”
“So, first of all, number one, I don’t have the power to get NeNe Leakes fired from anything,” she added. “I couldn’t get NeNe Leakes fired from Taco Bell, okay?!”
“So, if I have all this power, how am I not even on the show anymore? But anyway, make it make sense.”
NeNe and Cynthia previously fell out in season 12 when NeNe accused her friend of “backstabbing her” by inviting Kenya Moore to a party without telling her first and trying to cover it up.
Luckily it looks like all of that is water under the bridge.
What do YOU think about NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey making amends?
