In #RHOA reconciliation news, two “talls” have made amends after their friendship fallout aired on Bravo.

NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey are seemingly letting bygones be bygones after previously ending their friendship.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna shared photos this week from an event where they posed together and looked like besties once again.

NeNe, 55, shared the picture first and joked that she “read” Cynthia, 55, down before noting that they enjoyed some “ghetto laughter” free of previous grudges.

“When I tell you I had to read her down☝🏾,” said NeNe. “No No No really, y’all know I can’t hold a grudge for too long! we literally laughed our a**** off! I am talking burst out loud ghetto laughter hunni 🤣🤣.”

Cynthia then followed up with a post of her own about the “unforgettable memories” that she and NeNe shared.

“Always nothing but love & laughter when I see “THE ONE” @neneleakes!” wrote the model. Yes, we have been through our ups and downs, but the love was always real. Life is precious and way too short. “Moving forward in love, peace & always laughter 💐,” she added.

In their comments the ladies were praised for their reconciliation by the likes of Marlo Hampton, Cynthia’s sister Mal Bailey and super producer Carlos King who inquired about a joint interview with the two.

Speaking of Carlos King, NeNe recently made some interesting comments about Cynthia to the producer before this amends-making outing.

