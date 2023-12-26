Bossip Video

Kanye West has finally apologized to the Jewish community for his latest round of antisemitic remarks.

Ye expressed his remorse to the Jewish community on Tuesday for a series of “unintended” antisemitic “outbursts.”

The rapper shared the message written in Hebrew to his Instagram account in the final hours of Christmas Day.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” his message read, translated from Hebrew. The note continued: “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.” The star concluded his apology by saying his forgiveness is “important” to him and that he’s “committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

The “Highlights” rapper’s apology comes following his latest antisemitic tirade, which took place in Las Vegas earlier this month. During that outburst, he raved about Donald Trump, Jesus, and Adolf Hitler.

“It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world,” he incorrectly yelled in a video obtained by TMZ. “Who’s going to make the hospitals, though? He’s a Zionist, Trump. This is what I’ve been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that.”

West went on to tell the crowd to “shut the f**k up” before ranting about how all the “rich f**ks” in the room have their kids enrolled “in Zionist schools” and blasting the specific private school that his children attend.