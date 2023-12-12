Bossip Video

In Hate Registration news…

Ye aka Kanye West wore a black KKK-style hood during an overnight listening event in Miami for the premiere of his new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, “Vultures.”

For most of the live-streamed event—which included other artists featured on the album like Offset, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, and, Ye’s daughter, North West—Yeezy wasn’t wearing the hood. But at some point, he put it on and walked about the stage looking like the most racist idea for a pro wrestler persona in WWE history.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t Ye’s first Black Klansmen rodeo.

From Complex:

As fans know, similar imagery was used during the Yeezus era a decade ago. Specifically, the video for Yeezus single “Black Skinhead,” stylized as “BLKKK SKKKN HEAD,” features a trio of similar black hoods in the opening shot. As the Nick Knight-directed video progresses, the perspective shifts so that portions of the hood imagery are utilized as a background upon which a digital version of Ye is seen performing the track. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q604eed4ad0

OK, but that was more than 10 years ago. That was before the Donda rapper started MAGA stumping for commander-in-lying-and-criminal-indictments Donald Trump. That was before Ye was out here posing in “White Lives Matter” shirts with his ace boon coon (emphasis on—never mind) Candace Owens. People might have given Ye the benefit of the doubt before he started bromance bonding with Tucker Carlson, disrespecting the ancestors and claiming Harriet Tubman “never freed the slaves” but instead had them” go work for other white people.” If we were talking about pre-open antisemite Kanye, folks might be willing to give Ye a little more rope (pun intended) to be his weird, artsy-fartsy self. But this new Kanye? Nah—a Klan hood of any color just looks like casual wear on him now.

Anyway, outside of Ye’s KKKosplay moment, fans who attended the event, either in person or virtually, were treated to about 10 songs from the new Vultures album, which is set to be released this Friday, according to Variety.

So, are y’all going to check out Ye and Ty’s new album, or have you finally been permanently turned off KK-Ye’s shenanigans?