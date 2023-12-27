Bossip Video

Come with us to Saltburn

Obsession is a devious dish served cold in Oscar buzzy Drama Saltburn which seduces the senses as the wildest film of 2023–no, seriously.

We caught up with emerging star Archie Madekwe who talked the deliciously devious film, his glamorously Gucci’d down character, and more in our interview below:

Related Stories Obsession Is A Devious Dish Served Cold In Seductive ‘Saltburn’ Trailer

In Saltburn, Oxford University student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) who invites him to Saltburn–his eccentric family’s sprawling estate–for a summer never to be forgotten, per the official synopsis.

“You want people to have an experience,” said Keoghan in an interview with USA Today. “You don’t want to leave the cinema with your finger on the button, knowing what it was about. You want to be moved by it.”

Check out the seductive trailer below:

Play

Directed by Oscar-nominated auteur Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), Saltburn also stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, and Carey Mulligan.

“It gets under your skin,” said Fennell in an interview with Variety at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “We just want to make something that makes people feel something. I want to make stuff that you go and sit in a dark room full of strangers and you don’t know what you’re going to feel and you don’t know where you’re going to be probed. And everyone has a different take on it. “Some people are screaming, some people are squealing,” she continued. “Some people are turned on, some people are freaked out and some are furious. Some people don’t really care. What you want is for people to spill out into the street and want to go and have a drink and talk about it.”

Saltburn is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.