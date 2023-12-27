Bossip Video

The Color Purple press tour continues into the New Year with three very special interviews conducted by none other than Oprah Winfrey herself!

Today the Oprah Winfrey Network announced plans to premiere three all-new OWN Spotlight specials this January featuring the leading ladies from the newly reimagined film The Color Purple: Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino. In this intimate OWN Spotlight series, Oprah Winfrey sits down with the award-winning actresses for a candid conversation to discuss their extraordinary roles in the film as Shug Avery, Sofia and Celie. In each hour-long presentation, the women reflect on the making of the highly anticipated movie, how it changed their lives and what makes this bold new imagining of the timeless tale so powerful.

Check out a sneak preview clip below:





Here’s more on each special:

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson premieres Saturday, January 6 at 10pm ET/PT

Oprah and Oscar-nominated, Emmy award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson sit down to discuss her role as the sultry Shug Avery in The Color Purple. Taraji shares how she revisited her gift of singing and how the role challenged her to face her fears. She reflects on the sisterhood formed amongst the cast, their deep appreciation to reimagine this iconic film and the lifelong bonds that were formed. She also explains one of her biggest takeaways from the film: forgiveness is always the place where healing lies.

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino premieres Saturday, January 13 at 10pm ET/PT.

Oprah welcomes Grammy award-winning singer and Golden Globe nominee Fantasia Barrino to talk about her feature film debut as Celie in the reimagining of the classic story and the Broadway musical The Color Purple. In this emotional conversation, Fantasia shares the personal inspiration behind her portrayal and how her character empowered her to heal. Oprah and Fantasia celebrate the sisterhood of the women at the heart of the story and the new dimension to Shug and Celie’s relationship. Fantasia explains how she learned the power of forgiveness through her role and why she believes women, men and families will be healed by watching The Color Purple.

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks premieres Saturday, January 20 at 10pm ET/PT

Sofia, Sofia, Sofia! In the final episode of this three-part series, Oprah sits down with TV, Film, Tony-nominated Broadway star and Golden Globe nominee Danielle Brooks to talk about her role as Sofia in The Color Purple. In this captivating conversation, the pair discuss Danielle’s life-changing trip to Broadway as a teenager, how God prepared her for this role and how her rendition of the song “Hell No” helped her cast out fear and disbelief. In a “passing of the torch” moment, Oprah and Danielle also share what playing Sofia means to them and how it has transformed both of their lives forever.

Sounds like 2024 already has a lot to offer! Will you be tuning in to the OWN Spotlight specials?