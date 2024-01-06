Bossip Video

New year, new drops

Our fave cranium-crushing crunkstar Duke Deuce teamed up with design powerhouses NOMAGIK and PINHEADS for an exclusive ‘M’ Snapback collection perfect for elevating your next music festival ‘fit.

Known for his electric performances and charisma, Duke channeled his distinctive style into the eye-catching collection that incorporates NOMAGIK’s innovative aesthetic and PINHEADS’s distinctive urban mojo.

Branded as an ode to the thriving heart of his hometown Memphis, TN, the collaboration pays tribute to the city’s rich and diverse musical heritage.

“Memphis culture isn’t represented well in the hat game like how you see other hats like NY or the Atlanta ‘A’,” said Duke Deuce. “I wanted to have my city represented in the same way and who else better to do this for my city other than me? I’m known for always wearing hats so it fits my brand and PINHEADS understood my vision. We created something really special and I’m excited.”

The collection (available here) features six colorways with different hat pins for each release and hidden QR codes that unlock exclusive access to Duke’s music, merchandise, and special releases.

With this new venture, Deuce demonstrates his artistic versatility that now spans from wearable pieces to spectacular smackdowns at festivals.

Back in July, the emerging star went viral for team-slamming a willing fan through a table during his rowdy Rolling Loud set.

Check out the full performance below:

Deuce, who rocketed into the crunkosphere with bone-shattering anthems, impressive dance moves, and that hilarious life-revival meme, explained the pairing of wrestling with his high-energy performances.

“I’m a big fan of The Dudley Boyz so it was only right that as a Crunk artist I mix my love for music and wrestling into my performances,” he said. “I originated the wrestling moves during my performance sets just like I originate and inspire a lot of everyone’s favorites.”

His new single “WASSUP” is now streaming on all platforms.