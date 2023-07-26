Bossip Video

The People’s Crunkest Champ!

That loud smash you heard over the weekend was stone-cold Memphis rapper Duke Deuce (aka The Memphis Mangler aka Memphis MayHIM?) body slamming a fan through a table during his rowdy performance at Rolling Loud Miami.

In a now-viral video, the emerging star can be seen team-slamming a willing fan through a table in a devastating finishing move that gave us flashbacks to WWE’s wildly popular show Monday Night Raw.

Deuce, who rocketed into the crunkosphere with bone-shattering anthems, impressive dance moves, and that hilarious life-revival meme, explained the pairing of wrestling with his high-energy performances.

“I’m a big fan of The Dudley Boyz so it was only right that as a Crunk artist I mix my love for music and wrestling into my performances,” he said. “I originated the wrestling moves during my performance sets just like I originate and inspire a lot of everyone’s favorites.”

Discovered by Offset and signed to Quality Control in 2017, the larger-than-life rapper exploded onto the scene with his viral “Yeh” video featuring his signature style of “gangsta walkin” that helped jump-start his journey to world domination.

