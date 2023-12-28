Bossip Video

Nuggets star Aaron Gordon will remain away from the team indefinitely after sustaining severe dog bites to his face and hand.

One person who has been missing in the post-Christmas NBA ramp-up is Aaron Gordon amid the Denver Nuggets’ quest to defend their 2023 NBA title and prove it wasn’t a fluke.

Gordon is one of their star players and an important piece to the team’s chemistry and rotations. According to Complex, however, the team will be without Gordon indefinitely as he recovers from dog bites to his face and shooting hand.

The NBA player reportedly needed 21 stitches to close the lacerations from the bites and as you can imagine, there’s more than just physical pain to deal with when it comes to such a traumatic experience and the Nuggets are allowing him to take as much time as he needs to heal.

“He’s hanging in there,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said earlier today. “Obviously, a very traumatic experience and the most important thing I told him is that you take as much time as you need. We’re a family — wins, losses, and when people go through tough times like Aaron’s going through right now.”

Reportedly the dog-biting incident happened after the Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors. Hopefully, Gordon can return in a timely fashion after he’s ready.

We are wishing him a speedy recovery and can’t wait to see him back on the court.