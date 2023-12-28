On Saturday, OWN will premiere a new series spotlighting peoples’ journeys to first-time homeownership and the show’s star gave BOSSIP all the deets.

Amina Stevens is showcasing her real estate expertise on First-Time Buyers Club, an unscripted series that offers an in-depth look at the exciting but complex journey of becoming a homeowner for the very first time, no matter the stage in life.

The Tampa-based realtor believes that everyone deserves a place to call their very own and her ultimate mission and passion with her work is the building of wealth and the reduction of housing disparity in the Black community.

In an exclusive clip from Saturday’s premiere, we see Amina working toward that while helping her client Loretta find a home.

Loretta is a grandmother of four looking to finally buy her first home as she approaches retirement. Amina helps to increase Loretta’s purchasing power and expand the scope of her hunt in order to find her the perfect home where she can finally enjoy the much-deserved retirement she has worked decades toward.

Loretta has been pre-approved for $265,000 and she’s interested in purchasing a brand-new ranch home. The gracious grandma just doesn’t want the home to be for herself, she wants space for her family including bedrooms for her daughter and her grandkids.

“They don’t have their room, they were all sleeping in the room with their mom, five of ’em in one room,” says Loretta. “They’re gonna be excited to know that this is their room.”

Amina Stevens Details First Time Buyer’s Club To BOSSIP

According to Amina, Loretta’s story is just one of many inspiring moments on the show.

“I grew up in apartments and I never really thought that I could buy a home, I want people to have that realization [that they can],” she told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “I grew up watching home shows all day long and I never thought that would be me.” “Not only will people see that this could be them, but they can actually learn how to do it. They’ll be like, ‘On Loretta’s episode, she used this type of loan, so I need to find this thing, I need to find this program.'”

She continued,

“It’s no longer just about the home, it’s about the journey. Everybody can find a way to identify with a person, a place, a home, or something in the show. You’re gonna learn, you’re gonna be entertained and you’re gonna be inspired.

Elsewhere in the interview, Amina also shut down the notion that people should wait until they’re married to purchase their first home, something some people continue to aspire to. Instead, she believes that someone entering a lifelong partnership with a home is actually a good thing.

“I definitely don’t agree with that notion that you should wait to buy until you’re married,” said Amina. “The reality of the situation is that you can buy and buy again with your spouse and you can take your first property into a rental property or you can take the equity out and build your dream home with your spouse. “I think the motto for 2023, 2024, and beyond, is to think bigger and realize when you come to the table with a home, it’s an asset, not a liability.”

Watch Amina talk First-Time Buyer’s Club with BOSSIP above.

First-Time Buyer’s Club makes its two-episode premiere on the network on Dec. 30 at 9/8c and 9:30/8:30c, right after the season finale of Love and Marriage: Huntsville.