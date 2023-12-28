Bossip Video

Have you seen the first two parts of WeTV’s three-episode Life After Lockup: Innocent After Lockup special?

Every episode follows a different falsely accused exoneree who spent between 15 – 22 years in a maximum-security penitentiary and were subsequently proven innocent. The exonerees are currently at various stages of suing the state or federal government for financial compensation for their time unjustly spent behind bars.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the third part of the special, airing Friday, December 29 at 10:30pm on WeTV. The final segment follows the journey of 42-year-old Ru-El Sailor, from Cleveland, Ohio.

At the age of 23, Ru-El was sentenced to 28 years to life for a murder that he did not commit. No physical or DNA evidence was present, and with the help of his wife, Amy, he was exonerated 15 years later. Ru-El’s co-defendant Cordell Hubbard confessed to the murder and is serving a life sentence. As of December 2023, Ru-El has received compensation from the state and continues to seek compensation from the City of Cleveland.

Watch a clip from Ru-El’s special, where heads to court as he fights for justice after his wrongful conviction. Family and friends gather to support him as the court extends him a sincere apology. Ru-El continues his journey for financial compensation for his unjust incarceration.

Amazing right? Imagine losing years of your life because you were framed! We’re so glad that Ru-el still has the love of his wife and daughter and other family members. They can’t replace the time he lost with loved ones but he deserves all the happiness that freedom has to offer.

Here’s more about Life After Lockup: Innocent After Lockup:

In the United States between 1989 – 2021, there were over 2,800 documented exonerations: an average of 32 per year. With the increased focus on unjust convictions and advancement of scientific procedures, in 2022 there were 238 exonerations, a mind-boggling 644% increase. Love After Lockup: Innocent After Lockup personalizes those heartbreaking statistics of wrongful incarceration in America by telling the remarkable personal journeys of three exonerees who fought for over a decade to vindicate themselves and are now caught in another lengthy fight to receive recompense for lost years.

Here’s more info on the other exonerees featured on Life After Lockup: Innocent After Lockup :

Taron Hill, Age 35

Raleigh, NC

Taron was wrongfully convicted of a double homicide in 2004 at age 18, spent 16.5 years in prison and was exonerated in 2021. As of December 2023, Taron has not received a settlement from the state of New Jersey and continues to seek compensation.

Calvin Buari, Age 51

Houston, TX

Arrested 1993 in the Bronx, Calvin, age 21, was sentenced in 1995 to 50 years to life for double homicide. He spent 22 years in prison before being exonerated in March 2018, after three new witnesses came forward and stated Calvin was not the shooter. After his exoneration, Calvin sued New York State for the wrongful conviction and received $8 million of which he netted just under $5 million. He received the final $2.7 million of his settlement in February 2022.

The third part of WeTV’s ‘Life After Lockup: Innocent After Lockup’ special airs Friday, December 29 at 10:30 pm EST.

Will you be watching?