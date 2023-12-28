Bossip Video

Chris Rock and Amber Rose are reuniting, 13 years after their collaboration on Kanye West’s song “Blame Game.”

The day after Christmas, the comedian and the model were spotted together in New York City.

Both celebs were photographed together on the streets of the big apple, sharing some smiles as they engaged in an animated conversation. They were seen stopping on a street corner as Rock seemingly told Rose a funny story, causing both of them to laugh.

Amber Rose kept things casual in a pair of sweatpants, a leather jacket, and a hoodie, while Rock was seen donning jeans, a plaid button-down shirt, and a peacoat.

Despite many fans being surprised by their appearance together, there were no public displays of affection, so a lot og onlookers are curious about the nature of their relationship. But, since both stars are single (as far as we know), romance rumors are bound to fly.

Rock has been on his own since his split from Lake Bell, whom he started in June 2022. The comedian, who was previously married to Malaak Compton-Rock from 1996 to 2016, announced that he was single during his Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, in March.

“I’m single. I’ve been single for a long time,” he said at the time.

Rose has been in her fair share of high-profile relationships, including Kanye West, 21 Savage, and Wiz Khalifa, whom she was briefly married to. Her most recent public relationship was with Alexander “AE” Edwards, which ended in 2021 following accusations of infidelity.