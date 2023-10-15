Chris Rock reportedly thinks that Jada Pinkett Smith bringing up his name is no laughing matter and he wants her comments about him to cease. Unfortunately for him, however, that won’t be happening as Jada recently revealed her “hurt” reaction to his Netflix comedy special.

Radar Online reports that the comedian, 58, was peeved to hear that the actress, 52, mentioned in her memoir Worthy, out Oct. 17, that he previously asked her out on a date.

Jada made the revelation to PEOPLE while promoting the tome, and noted that Chris’ date proposal came amid him thinking that she was ending her marriage to Will Smith.

“I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce,” she explained. “So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

An insider is now reporting that a “frustrated” Rock wants nothing more than for Jada Pinkett Smith to “keep his name out of her damn mouth.”

“Chris hates that she keeps bringing it up and bringing up the other revelations about Chris asking her on a date and all of that,” the insider said to Radar. “He is a relatively private person and was just getting to a point where people may have started to move on, but now it is back in the limelight, and it’s just frustrating that everything is coming back to the forefront.”

The secret-spiller added that, “Chris is over it and would actually love for her to keep his name out of her damn mouth.”

Despite Chris just wanting the comments to stop, Jada recently shared in a new interview that she was “hurt” by the jokes he made in his Selective Outrage Netflix special.

Hit the flip for that.