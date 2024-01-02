Bossip Video

A songstress is sharing some devastating news about another tragic passing in her family.

LeMisha Grinstead Of 702 fame told fans just before the new year that her father passed away.

His death comes after the passing of Grinstead’s mother in November and her sister in September.

On Friday, the “Steelo” singer shared the sad news with her Instagram followers.

“They say death happens in 3’s but I never expected it to come one after the other so quickly,” she captioned a photo of her late dad. “He just made his 82nd Birthday on the 23rd (2 days before Christmas). My Daddy was called to Glory this morning. I am BLESSED to have had such an amazing father who I can confidently say was my hero! “

She continued,

“I love you Daddy! Now go dance and sing with your love, T-Boo and your two Babies, Orish & Irish! Rest in Heaven!”

Just six weeks ago LeMisha announced that her “sweet mama” Theresa gained her wings.

“I am still not over losing my sister now this!” she wrote on November 15. “Please continue to pray for me and the rest of my siblings, her siblings, her grandkids and my dad. We’re going through it but we are strong!

Before that, she also announced the passing of her sister and fellow 702 group member, Irish Grinstead.

“It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening,” she wrote on September 16. “She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family.”

A cause of death was not provided but the R&B group previously announced that Irish was taking “a medical leave of absence due to serious medical issues.”

Irish was born on June 2, 1980. Her identical twin sister Orish died from kidney failure in 2008 at age 27.

“These two!!” Lemisha captioned a picture of her late sisters. “I imagine them in heaven right now blasting their favorite @realtamiaworld song (I hope you know they were HUGE fans) and the other angels telling them to shut up cause they too loud! My love for either of them will never ever die!!”

We’re sending our sincere condolences to LeMisha Grinstead during this difficult time.