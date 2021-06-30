Bossip Video

A new episode of “BET Presents: The Encore” airs tonight at 10 p.m. and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported the 10-episode series features R&B songstresses Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane) Irish Grinstead & LeMisha Grinstead (702), Nivea, Fallon King (Cherish), Felisha King (Cherish), Pamela Long (Total), and Kiely Williams (3LW/The Cheetah Girls) living together for 30 days to record an album, learn choreography, and practice vocals.

“I’ve just about had it with those twins!” says LeMisha “On a scale of 1 to 10 I’m at an 8. So they got one more time to test me.”

Meanwhile, Fallon and Felisha are back to being shady and while calling themselves the “talented twins”, they let it slip what they really think Aubrey is up to.

“She’s like, ‘Let’s get in with the talented sisters, I’m gonna make sure over here I’m good. Over there I’m good…”

OOP!

Tonight’s episode titled “Questionable Queen” centers around the ladies rallying around Pam, and someone trying to make their presence known.

“The women try to put their drama aside and come together to help Pamela record her Gospel song, but Aubrey has a different plan. Meanwhile, Kiely sets her sights on becoming queen of the house.

Carlos King’s falsetto and fracas show is racking up BIG ratings. Per a press release, BET noted that “The Encore” was part of its “Winning Wednesday” lineup alongside Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” that racked up 2.5 MM total viewers.

Will YOU be watching the latest episode tonight a 10 p.m.???