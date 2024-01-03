Bossip Video

The year has just started but since there is an election in November this is your reminder that conservatives only really care about “culture war” and harassing minorities. Not politics, not policy, not legislating to help people. They only want to see Black, brown, and LGBTQ folks “put in their place”.

Claudine Gay was the very first Black president of Harvard University, an Ivy League institution that was first established 388 years ago in 1636. Guess no Black folks were qualified to ever helm such a prestigious property in close to four centuries. However, as soon as a melanated person is blessed with the esteemed opportunity to lead, she is vilified, accused, and subsequently run out of her position of power.

It’s a tale as old as time.

According to ABCNews, Gay resigned from her post while under intense attack from conservatives who allege that she is a plagiarist, an agent of the “woke left”, a lowly diversity hire, and a Jew-hating antisemite. The trouble first began during a congressional hearing in which grandstanding New York Rep. Elise Stefanik eagerly initiated a line of questioning about “calling for the genocide of Jews” and whether or not it would violate school policy.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, in a statement on X, also weighed in on Gay’s resignation. “A little context. A failure in leadership and denial of antisemitism have a price. I hope that the esteemed Harvard University will learn from this dismal conduct,” he wrote.

That questioning was blood in the water for right-wing riot-starters who were ginned up enough to dig through Gay’s upstanding professional career to look for disingenuous dirty with which to denigrate her reputation. The best they could come up with was some nonsense about purported plagiarism in her 1997 doctoral dissertation. Upon review by The Harvard Corporation, the school’s governing body, all that was found were benign instances of “duplicative language” for which the board asked for additional citations. Let the Republican bootlickers tell it, Gay got her doctorate out of a Cracker Jack box and has invaded their lily white university to propagate her Black a** “agenda”.

Here’s what cuck-y conservative Christopher Rufo said about Gay on Twitter (we’re never calling it “X”):

“Rather than take responsibility for minimizing antisemitism, committing serial plagiarism, intimidating the free press, and damaging the institution, she calls her critics racist,” Rufo said on X, formerly Twitter. “This is the poison” of diversity, equity and inclusion ideology, said Rufo, who has led conservative attacks on DEI both in business and in education.

Fortunately, Black folks are standing up for Gay and speaking truth to power.

Rev. Al Sharpton released a statement that made plain what injustice and indignity has been done unto Dr. Claudine Gay:

The Rev. Al Sharpton in a statement called pressure for Gay to resign “an attack on every Black woman in this country who’s put a crack in the glass ceiling” and an “assault on the health, strength, and future of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Again, there is a major American election happening in November. The enemies of democracy and Black intellectualism are gearing up, are you ready to defend yourself, your families, and your future against the attack?