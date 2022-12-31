Bossip Video

Say goodbye to 2022 and roll out the carpet for 2023!

No matter how the last 365 days have treated you, tonight all that matters is the hope for the upcoming year. With that in mind, your BOSSIP family is here with a stellar selection of NYE cocktails to help you ring in new beginnings.

The “3-2-1” Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

Aperol

Cinzano Prosecco

Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

Slice of orange

Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

Grey Goose “Sparks Fly”

Ingredients:

1 oz GREY GOOSE® Vodka

½ oz ST-GERMAIN® Elderflower Liqueur

¼ oz Lemon Juice

2 oz Champagne

Method: Fill a cocktail shaker filled with ice and add GREY GOOSE® Vodka, ST-GERMAIN®, and lemon juice. Shake well and strain into a champagne glass. Top with chilled champagne and garnish with edible flowers.

D’USSE Champagne Sparkler

Ingredients:

BACARDI Old Cuban

Ingredients:

4 oz Bacardi Reserva Ocho Rum

5 oz Martini & Rossi® Prosecco

8 Mint Leaves

2 oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Lime Juice

4 Dashes Bitters

Method: Combine all the ingredients (except prosecco) in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Double strain, and top with prosecco. Garnish with a mint leaf float.

Don Julio Flutes

Ingredients:

4 oz Don Julio 1942

Method: Pour into a flute and enjoy.

PATRÓN Signature B

Ingredients:

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

2 oz Pink Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz St Germain

.5 oz Hibiscus Syrup

.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 slice of Serrano Pepper

Method: Shake and strain into a tall glass over ice. Garnish with hibiscus salt rim.

DON JULIO ROSEMARY CRANBERRY MARGARITA

Ingredients:

1.5oz Don Julio Blanco

0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5oz Cranberry Juice

0.5oz Rosemary Simple Syrup

Method: Combine Don Julio Blanco, fresh lime juice, cranberry juice, rosemary simple syrup, and ice in a shaker. Shake well and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with fresh cranberries and rosemary sprig.

Crown Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

1.35oz Crown Royal Fine De Luxe

1 tsp Fine Grain of Sugar

2 Small Clove(s)

1.5oz Boiling Water

Directions: Add Crown Royal, fine-grain sugar, and cloves in an old-fashioned glass or mug. Then add 1-2oz (or more, if desired) of boiling water and stir.

DELEÓN Cranberry Maragarita

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz – DeLeón Reposado

½ oz – Orange Liqueur

¾ oz – Spiced Cranberry Syrup

½ oz – Fresh Lemon Juice

½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker. Shake and Strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with an orange wheel and fresh cranberries. Save yourself some time and order the cocktail kit here.

Jubilee Punch Bowl

Ingredients:

6 parts Hendrick’s Gin

2 parts Maraschino Liqueur

2 parts Lemon juice

2 parts Elderflower Cordial

12 parts Sparkling apple cider

Slices of fruit (apples, lemons, cucumber) to garnish

Method: Combine ingredients in a punch bowl over a block of ice. Ladle punch over ice a few times, garnish and serve. The cucumber and rose essence of Hendrick’s Gin beautifully compliment the citrus notes within, creating the most wondrous batched cocktail to share with friends and family this holiday season.

D’USSÉ Holiday Cheer Punch

Ingredients:

750 ML D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

32 OZ Cloudy Apple Cider

12 OZ Pomegranate Juice

12 OZ Cinnamon Simple Syrup

Glass & Garnish: Large Punch Bowl, Stemless Wine & Cinnamon Sticks, Orange Wheels

Method: Add all ingredients to a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with orange wheels and cinnamon sticks. The recipe makes 4 to 6 servings.

The Hennessy Honey Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

0.15 oz Of acacia honey

1.5 oz Hot water

1 Slice of lemon

Method: In a glass, mix the Hennessy, honey, and hot but not boiling water. Stir to dissolve the honey. Garnish with a lemon slice.

CÎROC Appletini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz CÎROC Apple

.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.75 oz Simple Syrup

Very Special Creme de la Creme

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with apple slices.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz CÎROC VS French Brandy

1 oz white creme de cacao

1 oz heavy cream

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice, and shake well. Double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with grated nutmeg.

Baileys S’mores Shot

Ingredients:

1 oz Baileys S’mores

1 Marshmallow(s)

Method: Add Baileys S’mores into a shot glass. Add one large or several smaller Marshmallows for a delicious treat.