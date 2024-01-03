T.I. and Tiny Harris have even more legal trouble coming their way.
The couple is being accused of drugging a woman they met in a nightclub, later taking her to their hotel for a threesome. According to reports from TMZ, the woman has now filed a lawsuit against the pair for the alleged incident.
She claims the rapper laughed at her and said, “Are you alright? Looks like you in last place.”
In response to the lawsuit, T.I. and Tiny issued a statement to TMZ, saying that the accuser has been trying to get money out of them for three years while threatening this lawsuit.
“On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years,” the couple began. “For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do.”
They continued, “For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”
