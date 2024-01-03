Once it was just the three of them, she alleges Tiny took her into the bathroom, where she took off both of their clothes and then a naked T.I. joined them and they all got in the shower.

Afterward, she claims she was starting to feel lightheaded and extremely dizzy, which is when T.I. told her to go to the bed. While he watched some porn, she alleges he handed her massage oil and demanded she give him a rub down. Tiny then joined them and allegedly pinned the woman on her stomach and began rubbing and grinding her naked body on the plaintiff.

While that was happening, she alleges T.I. penetrated her vagina with his toe, and she told him “no” as she tried to push him away. According to the suit, he got up and said he was going to get a condom, but the plaintiff says she went to the bathroom to throw up. She claims the rapper laughed at her and said, “Are you alright? Looks like you in last place.”

She says she passed out soon after, until a security guard woke her up the next morning. She claims her “vagina was in serious pain” with itching and burning, but the guard told she had to go and escorted her out while the couple was still asleep.

The woman is suing the Harrises for sexual battery, assault, negligence and false imprisonment. In response to the lawsuit, T.I. and Tiny issued a statement to TMZ, saying that the accuser has been trying to get money out of them for three years while threatening this lawsuit. “On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years,” the couple began. “For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do.” They continued, “For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”

However, in the suit, the woman says two other women she didn’t know got in an SUV with Tiny, T.I. and herself, and all 5 of them ended up in a hotel room. Ultimately, Tiny allegedly kicked out the other 2 women, because one was flirting too much with T.I.