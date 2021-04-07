In response to these new allegations, the couple released a statement through their lawyer, Steve Sadow.

“The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly,” Sadow told Billboard on Monday. “By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: Let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations.”

According to previous reports from Page Six, the unnamed women have retained attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who is representing several other accusers in this case. Last Friday, a spokesperson for Blackburn told the publication that a 20-year-old woman alleged the couple “pulled out a pill and forced her to swallow it” at a Miami nightclub in 2010. She also claimed she was taken to a South Beach hotel, where the couple’s security purportedly took her phone and T.I. “forced her to take a powdered substance from his finger” and “[Tiny] undressed her and proceeded to engage in sexual intercourse. She said her “body was numb, the room was slowing down, and she could not consent.”

Two more women came forward last Thursday with similar stories: One alleged that the rapper and a male friend ended up “drugging and raping” her in a Miami hotel during Memorial Day weekend in 2010, while the other said she was “drugged… and sex trafficked in Nevada, California, and Florida.”

Blackburn confirmed that he was representing at least 11 victims back in March, with an additional six coming forward later that month. Throughout this entire controversy unfolding, the couple has dismissed all of the allegations, which include sexual abuse, drugging, and sex trafficking.