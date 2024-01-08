Bossip Video

This week, Jonathan Majors sat down for his first interview since he was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend.

During his conversation with ABC News Lives’ Linsey Davis, the actor said he was “shocked and afraid” once he heard his guilty verdict.

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible,” Majors remembers.

The Creed III star was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment. He was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment.

Majors said he plans to appeal.

While he awaits sentencing on the misdemeanor charges, Majors said he wanted to give his side of the story now “as part of healing.” During the trial, he declined to testify in his defense.

“I’m really blessed. I’m surrounded by people who love me, who care about me,” the actor began. “But this has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways. But I’m standing.”

The disgraced Marvel star also said he hasn’t seen his daughter due to the case, beginning to cry.

“Everything has kinda gone away,” he began. “And it’s just me now, you know, and my lovely, you know, partner, Meagan [Good], and my dogs.”

He also praised the actress, who was on hand during the interview, as his Coretta and hinted that marriage bells might be in their future.

“She’s an angel. She’s held me down like … like a Coretta. I’m so blessed. The relationship, it’s still fresh but I think I found her.”

Majors was arrested following a March 2023 incident with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The jury’s mixed verdict suggests that jurors believe the actor assaulted Jabbari, but did not do so intentionally.

In his interview, the actor called picking Jabbari “one of the biggest mistakes of my life.”

“I pick her up, I put her back in the car. I’m trying to get rid of her. I’m trying to get away from her, as the video shows, you know?” he said. “Second biggest mistake of my life, I try to keep her in the car.”

In their altercation, prosecutors said that Jabbari fractured her finger as a result of Majors pulling and twisting her arm, showing jurors photos of her injuries taken by police.

Majors denied ever twisting Jabbari’s arm and insisted he didn’t cause the injuries from the photos.

“She went to grab the phone. I held the phone. I pulled the phone back. She came on top of me, squeezed my face, slapped me. That’s all I remember,” he said.

He insisted he does not know how those injuries occurred.

“I wish to god I knew,” Majors said. “That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it.”

Majors is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6. He faces up to a year in prison.