Rumors are running rampant that actor Colman Domingo could replace Jonathan Majors as Marvel’s Kang The Conqueror.

With Jonathan Majors officially out as Marvel’s big bad villain after being found guilty of assaulting and harassing his former girlfriend, the company is reportedly searching for a replacement. At first, it was believed Kevin Feige would abandon the storyline despite Majors appearing in Loki season 2, but that is reportedly not the case.

According to reliable comic-book movie news leaker Daniel Richtman a.k.a. Daniel RPK, Marvel execs are looking at Colman Domingo to take on the role.

VIBE reports that the insider reported on the actor’s potential casting on his official Patreon page.

“Still early days but I hear Colman Domingo is one option that was brought up to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang,” he reported.

Domingo previously expressed his desire to play a villain for Marvel and even pointed out that he’s physically fit enough for the job.

Last month a nine-person jury found Jonathan Majors guilty on two of four counts brought against him by Manhattan prosecutors. Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment of Grace Jabari and after the verdict was read, Marvel and Disney immediately cut ties with the actor.

If Colman Domingo is indeed tapped to replace Jonathan Majors, everyone should consider it a win.