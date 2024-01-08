Bossip Video

It’s a new year and we’re just a day away from the return of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta!

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode of LHHATL and you’re gonna love it — seriously. In the clip below, we encounter sizzling hot new couple Saucy Santana and Zell Swag as well as Karlie and her new boo Ky. While the couples commiserate, Jessica, Bambi and Amy have a sidebar that is STRAIGHT comedy. While they reminisce about Spice going off on Karlie, Jessica does an impersonation that’s so bad it’s actually amazing.

Check out the clip below:





Play



Hilarious right?

In case you haven’t been keeping up, here’s a quick rundown on what to expect from this mid-season return:

Spice is on a journey of accountability and redemption as she tours the world. She is also getting back into activism with the Grace Hamilton Foundation and campaigns alongside Yandy to get the vote out. Rasheeda and Kirk Frost continue to build generational wealth by purchasing land, flipping homes, managing their fashion store, “Pressed ATL” and their brunch spot “Frost Bistro.” Yandy and Mendeecees have reached mogul status in Atlanta with their multiple million dollar businesses while simultaneously exploring running for City Council. Yandy is also supporting her cousin through the IVF process by donating her eggs to her. Supermom Bambi reinvents herself as she celebrates her independence from Scrappy. Renni experiences a healing journey of her own as she works ardently on building a better foundation for her family. Karlie Redd makes her music career a top priority and Erica Banks is on a roller coaster with her record label and is pushing through independently until the dust settles and she can find her way back to the top of the charts. Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum ZellSwag joins Atlanta as he openly embraces his sexuality with his new relationship with Saucy Santana.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premieres on MTV Tuesday, January 9th at 8pm ET/PT.