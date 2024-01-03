Bossip Video

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is barreling back onto TV screens and bringing with it fresh faces, unresolved trauma, and a potential love triangle amid a rapper’s recent block spinning.

After an explosive mid-season finale, the docu-series is returning with all-new episodes on Tuesday, January 9th at 8 pm ET/PT.

A press release reports that the cast is focused on healing after last season’s intense division.

As the crew moves toward a new renaissance, intent on restoration and renewal, some members realize that the road to healing and finding joy, brings up a host of unresolved trauma including addiction,grief, infertility, abuse, and assault, which causes them to shed their tough exteriors and make way for vulnerability.

Speaking of being vulnerable, rap superstar Saucy Santana is joining the series and opening up about his relationship with former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum ZellSwag. Zell is embracing his sexuality with their relationship, but it looks like things are on the rocks.

“Can I show you off?” Zell asks Saucy in the trailer. “Why can’t I just show off our love?!”

Later, however, they’re clashing over their respective careers. “B***, you sitting at this table because of me,” says Saucy. “You’re sitting at this table because of ME!” counters Zell.

As for Spice, she’s on a journey of accountability and redemption as she tours the world.

She is also getting back into activism with the Grace Hamilton Foundation and campaigns alongside Yandy to get the vote out.

She’s apparently not, however, looking to grant grace to her former friend Karlie Redd. After their messy fallout, Spice seemingly wants nothing to do with her.

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost are continuing to build generational wealth.

They’re purchasing land, flipping homes, managing their fashion store, “Pressed ATL” and their brunch spot “Frost Bistro.”

Yandy and Mendeecees have reached mogul status in Atlanta, but they’re facing some issues at home.

The couple has multiple million-dollar businesses while simultaneously exploring running for City Council. Yandy is also supporting her cousin through the IVF process by donating her eggs to her.

Mendeecees apparently thinks the egg donation process is a bad idea.

“Our children will be walking around here with a sibling, you sound dumb,” he says in the trailer.

A press release reports that Supermom Bambi reinvents herself as she celebrates her independence from Scrappy.

In a highlight of the trailer, viewers see Scrappy’s ex/baby mama discuss potential “cross-contamination” between her and rapper Diamond. Diamond was previously linked to Scrappy, but in recent months, Scrappy’s made it clear that he wants to spin the block with his other ex.

In the trailer, he even says he wants to “come around and shoot his shot” because he can “do it better this time.”

Despite that revelation, Diamond wonders if he’s been seeing both of them without the other one’s knowledge.

Yikes!

Additional #LHHATL cast members include Amy Luciani, Erica Banks, Jessica White, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Mazi G, Momma Dee, Renni Rucci, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, and Yung Joc.

Watch the #LHHATL trailer below.

Will YOU be watching Love & Hip Hop when it returns on Tuesday, January 9 on MTV?

MTV’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is produced by Antoinette Media. Mona Scott-Young serves as an executive producer for Monami Productions and Lashan Browning serves as Executive Producer for Antoinette Media with Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Alissa Horowitz, Mimi Adams, Gavin Lee Jones, and John Crenny. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin and Daniel Blau Rogge serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.