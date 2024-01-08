Bossip Video

VH1’s My True Crime Story is coming back with new episodes on Tuesday, January 9 and we’ve got all the details!

Hosted by GRAMMY-nominated rapper and actress Remy Ma, the series follows ordinary people caught up in unlawful crimes ranging from drug trafficking and car smuggling to dark web identity theft and scamming.

A press release reports that host Remy Ma is back again to narrate each episode of “thrilling tales, told in first-person by the people who lived them.” It also sheds light on the rise, fall, and atonement of individuals who give first-person takes on their scandalous stories.

“I’m thrilled for the return of My True Crime Story,” said Remy Ma in a statement. “Viewers will get an opportunity to hear first-hand accounts and redemption stories of ordinary people. These stories are relatable, giving them a chance not only to learn but grow as they watch these new episodes.”

Here’s what VH1 says you can expect this season.

After swiping $ 17 million in stolen funds, DMV diva Shannon Balenciaga uses her wit and charm to outsmart Federal Agents. She stays one step ahead of the law until she finds redemption and becomes an infamous Mother and Ballroom Scene Extraordinaire. New York native Aisha Hall’s big money moves earned her a net worth of $10 million. She takes fame, fraud, and fortune to a whole new level. That is until the Secret Service finds out, and she catches a 10-year prison sentence in the slammer. Philly-born rapper and athlete Darrell Alston abandons his family values and dares for a dose of street cred by selling cocaine, making $50,000 a month. When sent to prison, he turns his home bread hustle into a successful sneaker brand.



VH1’s My True Crime Story returns on Tuesday, January 9 at 9 PM ET/PT

“My True Crime Story” is produced for VH1 by Hot Snakes Media. Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista, Naimah Holmes, Valerie Idehen, and Desma Simon serve as executive producers for Hot Snakes Media, with Remy Ma as co-executive producer. Eric Evangelista developed the show concept. VH1’s internal executive producers include Todd Radnitz, Jubba Seyyid, and Melissa Tallerine.

Join the conversation using #TBD and follow VH1 on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. Catch up on the previous episodes of “My True Crime Story” at VH1.com.