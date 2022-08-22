‘VH1’s My True Crime Story’ Exclusive: Can A Fake Pregnancy Emergency Keep This Female Hustler From Getting Busted?

We’re just a week away from the return of the provocative, sizzling docu-series “My True Crime Story” hosted by GRAMMY® nominated rapper and actress Remy Ma.

If you missed the first season of “My True Crime Story,” The eight-episode series follows ordinary people who got caught up in outrageous, unlawful crimes ranging from drug trafficking and steroid production to counterfeiting and jewelry theft.

Host Remy Ma narrates each episode of thrilling tales, told in first-person by the people who lived them. The series sheds light on the rise, fall, and redemption of each individual as they tell their unbelievable and scandalous stories.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Monday’s premiere where a female former hustler recalls the moment a sheriff pulled her over, just after she’d made a drop and had a car full of money!

Play

Whew… That clip had us shook. We can’t believe they left us with that cliffhanger! Now we definitely have to tune in to find out what happened!

We’re not the only ones looking forward to next week either — host Remy Ma is ready for the new season to roll!

“I’m so excited for the return of ‘My True Crime Story’ because we get another opportunity to share first-hand experiences as well as stories of redemption,” said Remy Ma. “I’m looking forward to viewers being able to relate, learn and grow as they watch this new season.”

“My True Crime Story” is produced for VH1 by Hot Snakes Media and executive produced by Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista, Astral Finnie and Lamonda Williams. VH1 Internal executive producers include Todd Radnitz, Melissa Tallerine and Jubba Seyyid

“My True Crime Story” premieres Monday, August 29 at 10 PM ET/PT on VH1.

Will you be watching?