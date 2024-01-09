Bossip Video

21 Savage’s life is hitting the big screen in a biopic starring Donald Glove who is also in the director’s chair.

In the first big musical announcement of 2024, Donald Glover will star and direct a biopic on 21 Savage. Savage’s younger years became the topic of conversation when he was arrested by ICE in 2019. Allegedly Savage, real name She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was an immigrant illegally staying in the States. Later it would be revealed he was born in the United Kingdom and overstayed his VISA here in the United States.

According to a press release his life will be the subject of the new film.

Alongside Glover as 21, Caleb McLaughlin will also play the rapper detailing his move across the pond to Atlanta. The rest of the cast is stacked with Gail Bean playing Mama Savage and Jabari Banks as Metro Boomin as co-stars. Additionally, the rest of the case includes Druski, Victoria Pedretti, Young Mazino, Chad Lindberg, and Natasha Lyonne.

Of course, another important part of the movie is the music. Music from the film will arrive on streaming platforms this Friday, January 12.

The movie releases July 4th but you can watch the trailer with new music from 21 below.