Travis Scott has dropped the video for the fan-favorite UTOPIA track “Utopia Twins” starring the Clermont Twins with 21 Savage & ROB49.
One of the most-anticipated albums of 2023 was Travis Scott’s UTOPIA. The album was released to mixed reviews but Travis had a few bangers on the project. One of those songs, “Utopia Twins” was dubbed by social media as the “government-mandated 21 Savage feature.”
With that in mind, it’s only right that it received a visual.
The visual for the song takes us on a trip to Miami for yacht riding and jet ski adventures with baddies from your Instagram explore page; the Clermont Twins.
The sisters star in the visual while ROB49, 21, and Savage perform their verses with a Miami backdrop. Currently, Travis Scott is on his CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR but hopefully, more videos from UTOPIA are on the way. The other stand-out record from the album “FE!N” deserves a video especially after he performed the record 20 times straight in NYC.
You can watch the visual for Travis Scott’s “Utopia Twins” below.
