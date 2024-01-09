Bossip Video

You go, Glen Coco!

Thee “Black Regina George” recently got gussied up and gorgeous for the red-carpet premiere of a reimagined cult classic.

Megan Thee Stallion, 28, was seen on the scene Monday at New York’s AMC Lincoln Square for the Mean Girls global premiere and it’s not her fault “we’re like in love with her or something.”

Hello Beautiful reports that she wore a sheer purple gown by Natalia Barzilai and Julian Mendez (House of JMC).

The dress’ color is seemingly a nod to Meg’s new role as Planet Fitness ambassador “Mother Fitness” and the gown featured hues of purple, blue, pink, and white.

As always, her hair was styled by Kellon Deryck who gave fans an up-close look at blonde curls that made Meg look ready to sit at the lunch table with The Plastics.

Speaking of The Plastics, the original movie’s infiltrator of the popular group, Cady Heron, was on hand.

Lindsay Lohan a.k.a. Cady made a rare public appearance on the carpet in a cut-out Alexandre Vauthier complete with a cutout bejeweled with silver crystals.

The original Mean Girls star/ “cool mom” celebrated the premiere alongside writer-producer Tina Fey, who reprises her role as Ms. Norbury from the 2004 comedy classic, and Angourie Rice, who plays Cady Heron in the musical.

She also posed for a few flicks with Megan who’s a part of the soundtrack with her Reneé Rap collaboration “Not My Fault.”

Reneé was on hand for the premiere as she and Meg celebrated the track that features them both embodying the H.B.I.C. Regina George persona down to the character’s iconic cut-out white tank top and purple bra.

Mean Girls Hits Theaters On January 12

An official press release reports that this new twist on the modern classic will hit feature some of the same storyline as the 2004 original.

New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Mean Girls opens in theaters on January 12.

Will YOU be watching?