During a recent Instagram Live, Megan The Stallion shared some candid confessions with her fans including one about her sex life and another about her always been bangin’ baaaawdy.

Page Six reports, that the “Big Ole Freak” rapper recently took to Instagram Live to notify her fans that she’s “done with the streets”, although she loves to engage in the horizontal electric slide.

“It’s like nobody be listening to my music,” she quipped. “They be like, [gasp] ‘Megan Thee Stallion … I cannot believe she likes to have sex! I cannot believe Megan Thee Stallion f***s!’”

The “WAP” rapper went on to claim that she’s choosing to be “stingy with the cootie cat” in the clip streamed on Thursday.

“I’m not a freak anymore. I’m done”, she said. “I’m done with the streets. So toxic in the streets. I’m tired with the streets.”

The raunchy rapper’s revelation follows the release of her single “Cobra” which hit the airwaves nearly two weeks ago.

A bar on the track inferred her ex-boyfriend Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine was unfaithful and allegedly was caught getting sloppy toppy in her bed.

“Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’,” rapped the Texas native.

Although Meg didn’t name names, fans assumed she was referring to her latest rapper ex and pounced on the 40-year-old emcee — prompting Pardi to limit his comments.

It seemed as if the “Backin’ It Up” rapper would remain mum about his private life, but apparently, he was working on a diss track and released “Thee Person” two weeks later.

The songwriter — born Jorden Thorpe —said that he was planning to propose to the rapper before finding out her “lies.”

“This the girl that I’m trying to propose to. Ask Greg Una, I had picked out a ring then you lied to my face. Went on TV and then lied to Gayle King, I found out with the rest of the world. God, I treated you like a queen, whole time I’m a clown in your circus. “You know the devil was a serpent. For some streams and views girl I hope it was worth it, this ain’t for Megan Thee Stallion, this is for Megan Thee Person.”

Elsewhere in the song he also alleged that his old flame lied about having cosmetic surgery stating, “You got lipo but posting gym pics.”

As you can imagine, her fan pages did their part to try to shut down the surgery rumors and shared pics of the Houston hottie’s body pre-fame.

On Thursday, Meg seemingly responded to his allegations on her Live, which also came in the wake of cosmetic surgery page @SurgeonMade_Curves suggesting that she secretly went under the knife for lipo 360 on her abdomen and lower back with a “BBL combo.”

While not directly addressing the allegations, the Hot Girl told her followers, “Body been tea since 2013, since high school.”

Bloop!

During the Live, Megan also previewed a song for her followers titled “Toxic.”

What do YOU think about Megan Thee Stallion’s candid confessions on her IG Live?