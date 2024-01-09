Bossip Video

If a story starts with “Alright, so boom,” you know it’s about to be a good one.

That’s the vibe of our brand-new podcast of the same name, hosted by Nzinga Imani, Rae Holliday and Janeé Bolden. Digging into the origin stories of celebs is kind of our thing, and every week, we’ll go into all the behind-the-scenes details about your faves.

In this episode, super producer Bangladesh joins the Alright, So… Boom! podcast to give the behind-the-scenes of working with some of the biggest names in music.

With songwriting and production credits on Lil Wayne’s ‘A Milli,’ Beyoncé’s ‘Diva,’ Kelis’ ‘Bossy,’ and having collaborated with Rihanna, Usher, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane and more, Bangladesh is without a doubt behind some of the most distinctive sounds of the early 2000s and beyond.

The Atlanta-based record producer, songwriter and rapper transcends genres, and is regarded as one of the greatest producers in not just hip hop, but pop culture in general.

“People think I’m a hip-hop producer,” he tells the Alright, So… Boom! podcast. “I’m a super producer.”

In this episode, the two-time Grammy nominee shares a glimpse of the music scene in Atlanta during the early 2000s working with some of the biggest names in the game.

Bangladesh and Ludacris worked on ‘What’s Your Fantasy?’ in the rapper’s living room

The Atlanta producer details the making of Ludacris’ debut single “What’s Your Fantasy?”

Bangladesh describes the process of working with Luda to produce the era-defining track that helped catapult the rapper to stardom.

“I gave him the beat, I seen him about a week later and we was in his living room. He’s like, ‘I got something to that beat.’ He’s like, ‘I wanna lick lick lick lick you from your head to your toes…’ It was a new style, he invented a new style.”

Bangladesh was one of the first to tag his beats

Bangladesh is also known for pioneering producer tags on records like ‘A Milli’ which changed the game for “new era producers.”

“I definitely pioneered this for the young kids. After ‘A Milli,’ everybody started doing it … The new era producers, it became a thing … The tag for me was like an arrival to becoming a producer. Like I found myself.”

Learning to navigate the music business

Bangladesh also discusses the challenges of navigating the music industry and working with young artists.

“The growing pains of it, I think, is just the business. Just knowing business and personal are two different things … You gotta figure the politics out … Not necessarily the rules but how people maneuver, how people think. Decoding what they say … The music business did a lot for me as far as reading people and knowing what’s going on.”

