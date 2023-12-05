If a story starts with “Alright, so boom,” you know it’s about to be a good one.

That’s the vibe of our brand-new podcast of the same name, hosted by Nzinga Imani, Rae Holliday and Janeé Bolden. Digging into the origin stories of celebs is kind of our thing, and every week, we’ll go into all the behind-the-scenes details about your faves.

This week, we’re talking to ATL legend, rapper, radio host, entrepreneur and actor Yung Joc whose unusual celebrity encounter turned out to be a story about how he helped Gucci Mane fuel his need for speed by unlocking the traction control on his purple Corvette.

“He’s trying to do donuts in his car and I was lost for like 5 seconds because I didn’t know what he was doing,” Joc said recalling how Gucci was ready to get rid of the car. “He’s like,’Man I’m finna throw this sh*t away…’ I said, ‘Let me see what the deal is.’ So I looked and I said, ‘Come here… Your traction control, you know turn the sh*t off.’ He was like ‘Is it going to do it now?'”

Joc jumped into storytelling mode, reliving how Gucci unleashed his inner speed demon, tearing out into the street.

“He’s just going crazy with it… You could tell he was like, ‘I’ve been wanting to do this.’ He took the top of the hill like a little kid. Nobody’s out there me but me and Gucci, no security, nobody else to witness this, except for the cameras maybe. He’s just smiling as he’s coming towards me you can’t see nothin’ but smoke and this purple ‘vette. It’s coming out the smoke and I see lights flash. That’s the police! They’re coming through the smoke!”

You’ll have to tune in to the podcast to find out how Gucci managed to elude the officers in pursuit.

During the episode, Joc also talked about the making of his classic hit ‘It’s Goin’ Down’ along with producer Nitti Beatz, as well as how he experienced his first taste of fame the same week that tragedy struck the road tour he was on with T.I.

