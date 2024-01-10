Celie’s back and she’s got a new song to sing. For this edition of My Five WHYs, we take you through our five reasons why you absolutely cannot miss this cinematic masterpiece.

If you haven’t already seen the 2023 version of The Color Purple, you need to get ready for powerful performances, stunning visuals and a lot of heart. Audiences will once again experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond. This bold new take on the beloved classic in The Color Purple is directed by Blitz Bazawule and the film’s all-star producers are Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

A story of love and resilience, The Color Purple is a decades-spanning tale of one woman’s journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

The Color Purple stars Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson, SAG Award winner and Tony Award nominee Danielle Brooks, Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, Tony Award nominee Corey Hawkins, Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R., Grammy nominee Halle Bailey, Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Grammy-winning artist Fantasia Barrino in her major motion picture debut.

Check out My Five WHYs to learn why you should watch The Color Purple, in theatres NOW!