Raising Kanan is continuing to set the bar high for its fellow series in STARZ’ Power Universe, and we’ve definitely taken notice.

As previously reported, season 3 follows Kanan Stark as he continues to learn the truth about not only his mother but discovers more about himself in the process. It has been a tortuous journey for him and everyone around him.

With each new revelation, Kanan has been forced to confront his family’s seemingly never-ending web of secrets and lies including the the biggest lie of all, that his father was a famed incarcerated drug dealer.

Kanan’s world is rocked when he learns the truth that his father is actually a cop, Detective Howard, whom his mom shadily tried to have him kill.

In season three, Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity. Whether it’s Marvin, who’s still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who’s finally coming clean, or Lou, who’s wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who’s simply trying to break free from her family’s pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves. They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all. There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.

