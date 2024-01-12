Bossip Video

The Book Of Clarence arrives in theaters Friday and critics and costars alike are praising LaKeith Stanfield’s performance.

The film, which is director Jeymes Samuel’s take on the Hollywood Biblical epic, stars Stanfield as Clarence — a young Black man, struggling to make it in Jerusalem. He’s down bad, no money to his name, indebted to the brother of the woman he loves but isn’t worthy to be with. His twin is a disciple of Jesus, who is performing miracles left and right and has the people in awe. Clarence forges a plan with his friend Elijah to become a kind of Messiah himself, and after faking a few miracles and performing some actual good deeds, he slowly finds his way to betterment — until Pontius Pilate, portrayed by James McAvoy, intervenes. You might have an idea of how it all ends…

In the clip below, McAvoy opens up about his admiration for Stanfield. It’s wonderful to watch.

We really love how James sings LaKeith Stanfield’s praises. We definitely agree with his sentiments about how captivating Stanfield’s work is.

The Book Of Clarence is in theaters January 12, 2024. Are you excited to see it?