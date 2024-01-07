Bossip Video
Book Of Clarence

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Monica Schipper / Getty

Several stars swarmed Los Angeles’ Academy Museum for the premiere of The Book of Clarence.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

On Friday, celebs celebrated the bold new take on the timeless Hollywood Biblical epic.

The Book Of Clarence Poster

Source: Courtesy / Sony Pictures

Directed by visionary writer and director Jeymes Samuel…

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

it tells the story of Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) who’s streetwise but struggling and trying to find a better life for himself and his family.

Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and his apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

The film also stars Omar Sy. Anna Diop. RJ Cyler. David Oyelowo. Micheal Ward. Alfre Woodard. Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

It was produced by Jeymes Samuel, James Lassiter, Tendo Nagenda, and Shawn Carter.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - After Party

Source: Monica Schipper/GA / Getty

Speaking of Mr. Carer, he was seen on the scene in a pristine white suit.

 

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

Also, seen on the Book of Clarence scene was Kelly Rowland.

 

"The Book of Clarence" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kelly stunned in a Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble featuring a see-through bodysuit and matching blazer.

 

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

So stunning!

Also spotted was Teyana Taylor who beamed while posing with her daughters Junie and Rue.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

 

 

The proud mom who’s going through a divorce from Iman Shumpert looked chic in black and Fashion Bomb Daily reports that she wore $1,165 Tokyo James zip pull glitter trousers with a matching jacket.

 

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Not to be outdone, Doja Cat turned heads in a skin-showing Luar bodysuit.

 

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - After Party

Source: Monica Schipper/GA / Getty

 

Doja accessorized her look with an oversized trench coat, glasses, and an intricate necklace of Jesus on the cross.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

 

Hit the flip to see who else attended The Book of Clarence premiere.

Also spotted was Angela Bassett who looked chic in a jumpsuit…

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Niecy Nash who wowed in a Versace suit…

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Karrueche who was cute in Alexus Shefts…

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

as well as Yvonne Orji…

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Tasha Smith…

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Rap Sh!t star Jonica Booth…

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

and Little Fires Everywhere star Lexi Underwood.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-SONY

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Hit the flip to see how the celebrity men showed up for The Book of Clarence premiere.

During the premiere, Kid Cudi kept it cool in overalls…

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

while Caleb McLaughlin rocked a fro and a stylish two-piece.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Eric Kofi Abrefa of BMF fame cut a cool figure in powder blue…

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

 

David Oyelowo who plays John The Baptist in the film burned up the carpet in blue leather…

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

while Shameik Moore opted for all black.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

As for Kel Mitchell, he and his partner turned heads in their looks…

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

while Lil Rel Howery and his fianceé Dannella Lane matched in angelic white.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

Whose premiere look was your fave?

 

 

 

TriStar Pictures released Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence in movie theaters nationwide on January 12.

 

