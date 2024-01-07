Several stars swarmed Los Angeles’ Academy Museum for the premiere of The Book of Clarence.
On Friday, celebs celebrated the bold new take on the timeless Hollywood Biblical epic.
Directed by visionary writer and director Jeymes Samuel…
it tells the story of Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) who’s streetwise but struggling and trying to find a better life for himself and his family.
Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and his apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge.
The film also stars Omar Sy. Anna Diop. RJ Cyler. David Oyelowo. Micheal Ward. Alfre Woodard. Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch.
It was produced by Jeymes Samuel, James Lassiter, Tendo Nagenda, and Shawn Carter.
Speaking of Mr. Carer, he was seen on the scene in a pristine white suit.
Also, seen on the Book of Clarence scene was Kelly Rowland.
Kelly stunned in a Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble featuring a see-through bodysuit and matching blazer.
So stunning!
Also spotted was Teyana Taylor who beamed while posing with her daughters Junie and Rue.
The proud mom who’s going through a divorce from Iman Shumpert looked chic in black and Fashion Bomb Daily reports that she wore $1,165 Tokyo James zip pull glitter trousers with a matching jacket.
Not to be outdone, Doja Cat turned heads in a skin-showing Luar bodysuit.
Doja accessorized her look with an oversized trench coat, glasses, and an intricate necklace of Jesus on the cross.
Hit the flip to see who else attended The Book of Clarence premiere.
Also spotted was Angela Bassett who looked chic in a jumpsuit…
Niecy Nash who wowed in a Versace suit…
Karrueche who was cute in Alexus Shefts…
as well as Yvonne Orji…
Tasha Smith…
Rap Sh!t star Jonica Booth…
and Little Fires Everywhere star Lexi Underwood.
Hit the flip to see how the celebrity men showed up for The Book of Clarence premiere.
During the premiere, Kid Cudi kept it cool in overalls…
while Caleb McLaughlin rocked a fro and a stylish two-piece.
Eric Kofi Abrefa of BMF fame cut a cool figure in powder blue…
David Oyelowo who plays John The Baptist in the film burned up the carpet in blue leather…
while Shameik Moore opted for all black.
As for Kel Mitchell, he and his partner turned heads in their looks…
while Lil Rel Howery and his fianceé Dannella Lane matched in angelic white.
Whose premiere look was your fave?
TriStar Pictures released Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence in movie theaters nationwide on January 12.
