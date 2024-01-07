Several stars swarmed Los Angeles’ Academy Museum for the premiere of The Book of Clarence.

On Friday, celebs celebrated the bold new take on the timeless Hollywood Biblical epic.

Directed by visionary writer and director Jeymes Samuel…

it tells the story of Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) who’s streetwise but struggling and trying to find a better life for himself and his family.

Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and his apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge.

The film also stars Omar Sy. Anna Diop. RJ Cyler. David Oyelowo. Micheal Ward. Alfre Woodard. Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch.

It was produced by Jeymes Samuel, James Lassiter, Tendo Nagenda, and Shawn Carter.

Speaking of Mr. Carer, he was seen on the scene in a pristine white suit.

Also, seen on the Book of Clarence scene was Kelly Rowland.

Kelly stunned in a Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble featuring a see-through bodysuit and matching blazer.

So stunning!

Also spotted was Teyana Taylor who beamed while posing with her daughters Junie and Rue.

The proud mom who’s going through a divorce from Iman Shumpert looked chic in black and Fashion Bomb Daily reports that she wore $1,165 Tokyo James zip pull glitter trousers with a matching jacket.

Not to be outdone, Doja Cat turned heads in a skin-showing Luar bodysuit.

Doja accessorized her look with an oversized trench coat, glasses, and an intricate necklace of Jesus on the cross.

