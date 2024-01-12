Bossip Video

Brittany Watts has been the subject of BOSSIP posts for the past month and today, after reporting a series of heartbreaking stories about her situation, we have some good news to bring to you.

According to an NBCNews report, a Trumbull County, Ohio grand jury has decided against indicting the 34-year-old for felony corpse abuse after she miscarried inside her Warren home. The case has also been the subject of national news as the fight against anti-abortion laws rages on in this consequential election year. We’re certainly happy for Brittany but this shouldn’t have ever been an issue in the first damn place. The fifth-degree felony charges that were levied against Watts are directed by an Ohio law that makes it illegal to treat a deceased body in a “way that the person knows would outrage reasonable family sensibilities”.

If you read between the lines, the law is essentially saying, “If this dead body would make conservative Christians clutch their pearls and grab their bibles, then you gotta go to prison”. If Watts had been tried and convicted, she would have faced 1 year in prison and a $2500 fine. Local Warren Municipal Court Judge Terry Ivanchak believed that there was “probable cause” to charge Watts, however, those with the good sense that God gave them disagree…

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said in a statement Thursday that after a “careful evaluation of both sides’ positions,” the prosecutor’s office believed that Watts did not violate the Ohio criminal statute. “We respectfully disagree with the lower court’s application of the law,” he said.

The main issue that these people seem to have with Watts is that after she suffered her miscarriage, she attempted to keep living her life to cope with her loss.

Warren Assistant Prosecutor Lewis Guarnieri said at a preliminary hearing: “The issue isn’t how the child died or when the child died. It’s the fact that the baby was put into a toilet large enough to clog up the toilet, left in that toilet, and she went on her day.”

WTF else was she supposed to do? Go get baptized? Pray for forgiveness for 24 hours? GTFOHWTBS.