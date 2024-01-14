Bossip Video

Yasiin Bey is speaking on Drake and comparing the music he makes to the songs played in retail stores.

The rapper also known as Mos Def is the latest to mention the Canadian rapper and offer up what can be seen as backhanded compliments of his art.

According to Complex, Bey was on The Cutting Room Floor and gave his opinion on Mr. Graham in a trailer for the podcast’s latest episode.

The Cutting Room Floor host Omondi simply asked if Drake’s music was considered Hip-Hop and Bey had an interesting answer.

“Drake is pop to me,” said Yasiin. “In the sense, like, if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song… It feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping.”

He continued,

“Or, you know, shopping with an edge in certain instances.”

Bey added that Aubrey’s music is “likable” but compared it something you’d hear in the mall.

“So many products! So many SKUS! Look at all these SKUs!” he sarcastically joked. “I love this mall. Look at this place! I mean, look at this place! They have everything! Everything’s here. Oh, this is great. This is the new Drake, you hear it? It’s great.”

He then went on to insinuate that the rapper won’t be around much longer and noted that his music lacks substance, a growing critique from many about Drizzy’s current catalog.

“What happens when this thing collapses?” he asked. “What happens when the columns start buckling? Are we not in some early stage of that at this present hour? Are we seeing the collapse of an empire?”

He continued,

“Buying and selling, where’s the message that I can use? You know, what’s in it for your audience apart from banging the pom-poms?”

His response prompted social media to instantly reshare and it sparked a debate with some people agreeing with Bey and others saying he’s just “hating.” It’s worth noting that even if Drake’s career “collapses,” it will fall holding every hip-hop accolade imaginable and who wouldn’t want that?

By now Drake has surely heard this clip, so it’s safe to say that a response is imminent.