Bossip Video

Drake and J. Cole brought out all the stops for their “First Person Shooter” visual directed by Gibson Hazard.

Somehow, along the way, music videos have become boring and are no longer the jaw-dropping creations we remember from the early and late ’00s. We all know the money in music isn’t there like it used to be, so the budgets are smaller but despite that, sometimes artists remind us about the importance of a well put together music video.

Such is the case with Drake and J. Cole’s visual for “First Person Shooter directed by Gibson Hazard.

In the visual, we see two of the best rappers of the generation going back and forth in a stadium ping pong match. Not only that, but the two recreated the iconic Louis Vuitton campaign featuring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing chess and there are numerous pop culture references including Brian Baumgartner a.k.a. Kevin from the hit show The Office making a cameo and J. Cole recreating the viral Spider-Man pointing meme. As the video ends, Drake raps his verse atop the October’s Very Own Arena in Canada and unveils a Drake statue in Toronto as he raps about surpassing Michael Jackson in hits.

A perfectly directed visual is exactly what the song needed and received. For fans of Drake and J. Cole, it must feel like Christmas considering that the two released the music video right after the announcement of their “It’s All A Blur—Big As The What” joint tour.

Let’s pray more new music from the pair is on the way.