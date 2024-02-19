Bossip Video

Let’s raise a glass of iBest wines and toast to the woman behind the brand, Ingrid Best!

iBest Wines Is A New Black-Owned Wine Brand To Watch

As we celebrate Black History Month, you may be looking for new brands to support. If you enjoy a nice, full-bodied red or a refreshing, chilled white, you’ve got to check out iBest Wines by Ingrid Best!

Ingrid Best is an Afro-Latina entrepreneur and wine negotiant with two decades of wine & spirits experience including leading Jay-Z and Diddy’s joint venture spirits partnerships. iBest Wines operates out of South Africa, highlighting the global effect on wine culture, outside of well-known wine-producing regions.

iBest launched with a boastful red and white blend in October, realizing a similar blended mission: 1) Educating consumers about the stellar wine coming from South Africa, 2) Spotlighting global artists & creatives that are contributed to the culture 3) Encouraging people, especially Black and Brown people to collect art as they build generation wealth and 4) Promoting diverse ownership in the wine & spirits industry.

What’s more, iBest is the picture of Black Girl Magic! The whole team, including the in-house sommelier, are all Black women, each of whom has equity in the company. The first investors in the brand were Black women. You know we Stan Black female leadership in predominately male-run spaces!

Inspired by founder Ingrid Best’s growing art collection, IBest Wines is blending wine, art, music, and fashion to place wine at the center of culture and encouraging art collecting for generational prosperity. Most importantly, the wine is full of flavor and made with love.

Would you try iBest Wines to elevate your sipping experience?